Yodelahee Goat/Pink Mascot

Flora’s goat Greta has escaped her farm, and Pinkalicious and Peter help track it down. After running all over Pinkville, they find the goat on top of Town Hall! How in the world are they going to get Greta down? / The Pinksters have a new mascot – the pinkatoo. Pinkalicious and friends make a mascot costume, but who will wear it and help cheer the soccer team on?