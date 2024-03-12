100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry in America

Mushrooms, Weakness and Doubt

Season 4 Episode 3 | 25m 21s

Poems by Sylvia Plath and Kay Ryan take the peripheral status of the fungal kingdom as an invitation to consider the scientific knowns and unknowns, and cultural significance, of mushrooms. Microbial ecologist Serita Frey, chef Gabrielle Hamilton, plant pathologist Barry Pryor, health advocate Dr. Andrew Weil, writers Maria Popova and Maria Pinto, and journalist Frank Bruni join host Elisa New.

Aired: 04/14/24 | Expires: 05/13/24
Support for Poetry in America is provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, Dalio Family Fund, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Deborah Hayes Stone and Max Stone, Nancy Zimmerman and Walmart. Seasons 4 & 3 are distributed to PBS stations nationwide by PBS Plus, with Seasons 1 & 2 distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Extras
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
Phillis Wheatley: To the University
Poems by Wheatley with Amanda Gorman, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Richard Blanco, and more.
Episode: S4 E1 | 25:21
Watch 0:30
Poetry in America
Season 4 Preview
Performers, politicians, preachers and more join Elisa New to celebrate American poems.
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 25:41
Poetry in America
Sonnet IV; I shall forget you presently, my dear, by Millay
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E8 | 25:41
Watch 25:14
Poetry in America
Two poems, by Linda Hogan and Alberto Ríos
Linda Hogan & Alberto Ríos explore their poems with host Elisa New, Jeff Corwin & more.
Episode: S3 E7 | 25:14
Watch 25:38
Poetry in America
Poems about Motherhood by Sharon Olds and Bernadette Mayer
Elisa New, Emily Oster, Sharon Olds, & Bernadette Mayer explore poems on motherhood.
Episode: S3 E6 | 25:38
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
Mending Wall, by Robert Frost
Caroline Kennedy, Tracy K. Smith & more read Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” with Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E5 | 25:21
Watch 25:22
Poetry in America
you can say that again, billie, by Evie Shockley
Cassandra Wilson, Elisa New & more read Evie Shockley’s “you can say that again, billie.”
Episode: S3 E4 | 25:22
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
Cascadilla Falls, by A. R. Ammons
DJ Spooky, Joshua Bennett, & more discuss A.R. Ammon’s “Cascadilla Falls” with Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E3 | 25:21
Watch 25:02
Poetry in America
Looking for The Gulf Motel, by Richard Blanco
Gloria Estefan & more read Richard Blanco’s "Looking for The Gulf Motel" with Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E2 | 25:02
Watch 25:11
Poetry in America
The Wound-Dresser, by Walt Whitman
Tony Kushner, David Strathairn & more read Whitman’s “The Wound-Dresser” with Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E1 | 25:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Poetry in America Season 4
  • Poetry in America
  • Poetry in America
  • Poetry in America Season 1
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
July in Washington
David Axelrod, Bill Kristol and Andrea Mitchell read Robert Lowell with Elisa New.
Episode: S4 E4 | 25:21
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
Six Years Later, Epitaph for a Centaur
Read the elegiac poetry of Joseph Brodsky, a Cold War Russian exile, with host Elisa New.
Episode: S4 E2 | 25:21
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
Phillis Wheatley: To the University
Poems by Wheatley with Amanda Gorman, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Richard Blanco, and more.
Episode: S4 E1 | 25:21
Watch 25:41
Poetry in America
Sonnet IV; I shall forget you presently, my dear, by Millay
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E8 | 25:41
Watch 25:14
Poetry in America
Two poems, by Linda Hogan and Alberto Ríos
Linda Hogan & Alberto Ríos explore their poems with host Elisa New, Jeff Corwin & more.
Episode: S3 E7 | 25:14
Watch 25:38
Poetry in America
Poems about Motherhood by Sharon Olds and Bernadette Mayer
Elisa New, Emily Oster, Sharon Olds, & Bernadette Mayer explore poems on motherhood.
Episode: S3 E6 | 25:38
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
Mending Wall, by Robert Frost
Caroline Kennedy, Tracy K. Smith & more read Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” with Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E5 | 25:21
Watch 25:22
Poetry in America
you can say that again, billie, by Evie Shockley
Cassandra Wilson, Elisa New & more read Evie Shockley’s “you can say that again, billie.”
Episode: S3 E4 | 25:22
Watch 25:21
Poetry in America
Cascadilla Falls, by A. R. Ammons
DJ Spooky, Joshua Bennett, & more discuss A.R. Ammon’s “Cascadilla Falls” with Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E3 | 25:21
Watch 25:02
Poetry in America
Looking for The Gulf Motel, by Richard Blanco
Gloria Estefan & more read Richard Blanco’s "Looking for The Gulf Motel" with Elisa New.
Episode: S3 E2 | 25:02