July in Washington

Extras
Performers, politicians, preachers and more join Elisa New to celebrate American poems.
Poems by Wheatley with Amanda Gorman, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Richard Blanco, and more.
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Linda Hogan & Alberto Ríos explore their poems with host Elisa New, Jeff Corwin & more.
Elisa New, Emily Oster, Sharon Olds, & Bernadette Mayer explore poems on motherhood.
Caroline Kennedy, Tracy K. Smith & more read Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” with Elisa New.
Cassandra Wilson, Elisa New & more read Evie Shockley’s “you can say that again, billie.”
DJ Spooky, Joshua Bennett, & more discuss A.R. Ammon’s “Cascadilla Falls” with Elisa New.
Gloria Estefan & more read Richard Blanco’s "Looking for The Gulf Motel" with Elisa New.
Tony Kushner, David Strathairn & more read Whitman’s “The Wound-Dresser” with Elisa New.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Poetry in America Season 4
-
Poetry in America
-
Poetry in America
-
Poetry in America Season 1
Consider the poetics, and politics, of fungi with poems by Sylvia Plath and Kay Ryan.
Read the elegiac poetry of Joseph Brodsky, a Cold War Russian exile, with host Elisa New.
Poems by Wheatley with Amanda Gorman, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Richard Blanco, and more.
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Linda Hogan & Alberto Ríos explore their poems with host Elisa New, Jeff Corwin & more.
Elisa New, Emily Oster, Sharon Olds, & Bernadette Mayer explore poems on motherhood.
Caroline Kennedy, Tracy K. Smith & more read Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” with Elisa New.
Cassandra Wilson, Elisa New & more read Evie Shockley’s “you can say that again, billie.”
DJ Spooky, Joshua Bennett, & more discuss A.R. Ammon’s “Cascadilla Falls” with Elisa New.
Gloria Estefan & more read Richard Blanco’s "Looking for The Gulf Motel" with Elisa New.