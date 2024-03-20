Phillis Wheatley: To the University

Extras
Performers, politicians, preachers and more join Elisa New to celebrate American poems.
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Linda Hogan & Alberto Ríos explore their poems with host Elisa New, Jeff Corwin & more.
Elisa New, Emily Oster, Sharon Olds, & Bernadette Mayer explore poems on motherhood.
Caroline Kennedy, Tracy K. Smith & more read Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” with Elisa New.
Cassandra Wilson, Elisa New & more read Evie Shockley’s “you can say that again, billie.”
DJ Spooky, Joshua Bennett, & more discuss A.R. Ammon’s “Cascadilla Falls” with Elisa New.
Gloria Estefan & more read Richard Blanco’s "Looking for The Gulf Motel" with Elisa New.
Tony Kushner, David Strathairn & more read Whitman’s “The Wound-Dresser” with Elisa New.
Poets, public figures, and everyday Americans join host Elisa New to read American poems.
Read the elegiac poetry of Joseph Brodsky, a Cold War Russian exile, with host Elisa New.
