Poetry in America explores the diversity of American poetry. In each episode, members of various American communities join host Elisa New, following Gwendolyn Brooks to the South Side of Chicago, Alberto Ríos to the Sonoran Desert, Richard Blanco to Marco Island, and more. Joining along the way are singers and Supreme Court justices, playwrights and physicists, and teachers and their students.

Poetry in America
Season 4 Preview
Performers, politicians, preachers and more join Elisa New to celebrate American poems.
Poetry in America
Phillis Wheatley: To the University
Poems by Wheatley with Amanda Gorman, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Richard Blanco, and more.
Poetry in America
Sonnet IV; I shall forget you presently, my dear, by Millay
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Support for Poetry in America is provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, Dalio Family Fund, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Deborah Hayes Stone and Max Stone, Nancy Zimmerman and Walmart. Seasons 4 & 3 are distributed to PBS stations nationwide by PBS Plus, with Seasons 1 & 2 distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Poetry in America
Six Years Later, Epitaph for a Centaur
Read the elegiac poetry of Joseph Brodsky, a Cold War Russian exile, with host Elisa New.
Poetry in America
Sonnet IV; I shall forget you presently, my dear, by Millay
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Poetry in America
Two poems, by Linda Hogan and Alberto Ríos
Linda Hogan & Alberto Ríos explore their poems with host Elisa New, Jeff Corwin & more.
Poetry in America
Poems about Motherhood by Sharon Olds and Bernadette Mayer
Elisa New, Emily Oster, Sharon Olds, & Bernadette Mayer explore poems on motherhood.
Poetry in America
Mending Wall, by Robert Frost
Caroline Kennedy, Tracy K. Smith & more read Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” with Elisa New.
Poetry in America
you can say that again, billie, by Evie Shockley
Cassandra Wilson, Elisa New & more read Evie Shockley’s “you can say that again, billie.”
Poetry in America
Cascadilla Falls, by A. R. Ammons
DJ Spooky, Joshua Bennett, & more discuss A.R. Ammon’s “Cascadilla Falls” with Elisa New.
Poetry in America
Looking for The Gulf Motel, by Richard Blanco
Gloria Estefan & more read Richard Blanco’s "Looking for The Gulf Motel" with Elisa New.
Poetry in America
The Wound-Dresser, by Walt Whitman
Tony Kushner, David Strathairn & more read Whitman’s “The Wound-Dresser” with Elisa New.
Poetry in America
Leaves of Grass, by Walt Whitman
Join host Elisa New to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Walt Whitman’s birth.
Poetry in America
This Is Just to Say, by William Carlos Williams
Williams' poem “This is Just to Say” is only 28 words and ireads like a refrigerator note.
Poetry in America
You and I Are Disappearing, by Yusef Komunyakaa
Explore the mingled beauty and horror of war, with this Yusef Komunyakaa poem.
Poetry in America
Finishing the Hat, by Stephen Sondheim
Stephen Sondheim blends lyrics and music in his poem "Finishing the Hat".
Poetry in America
This Your Home Now, by Mark Doty
In Doty's poem “This Your Home Now,” a barber shops sparks a meditation on love and more.
Poetry in America
The Fish, by Marianne Moore
Explore Moore’s great poem of marine life, with Al Gore, Jorie Graham, and others.
Poetry in America
One Art, by Elizabeth Bishop
Katie Couric, Mary Chapin Carpenter and others explore Elizabeth Bishop's poem "One Art".
Poetry in America
Urban Love Poem, by Marilyn Chin
Maxine Hong Kingston, Randy Komisar and others explore Marilyn Chin's "Urban Love Poem".
Poetry in America
The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus
Contemplate the physical—and figurative—journeys charted by all immigrants.
Poetry in America
N.Y. State of Mind by Nas
Explore the transformation of America’s long tradition of urban verse by hip hop artists.
Poetry in America
To Prisoners by Gwendolyn Brooks
Explore Gwendolyn Brooks's poem with John McCain, Anna Deavere Smith, and other guests.
Poetry in America
The Gray Heron by Galway Kinnell
Explore Galway Kinnell's poem with E.O. Wilson, Robert Hass, Laura McPhee and other guests
Poetry in America
Shirt by Robert Pinsky
Explore Robert Pinsky's poem with Stuart Weitzman, Johnson Hartig, and the poet himself.
Poetry in America
Musée des Beaux Arts by W.H. Auden
Explore W.H. Auden's poem with guests Samantha Power, David Brooks, and Peter Sacks.
Poetry in America
Skyscraper by Carl Sandburg
Can a building have a soul? Frank Gehry, Zhang Xin, Robert Polito, and others weigh in.
Poetry in America
Harlem by Langston Hughes
“What happens to a dream deferred?” Bill Clinton, Herbie Hancock, and others weigh in.
Poetry in America
Hymmnn and Hum Bom! by Allen Ginsberg
Explore Ginsberg's poetry with Bono, US Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, and others.
Poetry in America
Those Winter Sundays by Robert Hayden
Explore Hayden's poem with Joe Biden, Elizabeth Alexander, Angela Duckworth, and others.
Poetry in America
I cannot dance opon my toes by Emily Dickinson
Host Elisa New explores Emily Dickinson's poem with Cyntha Nixon, Yo-Yo Ma, and others.
Poetry in America
Fast Break by Edward Hirsch
Can basketball be poetic? NBA players Shaq, Pau Gasol, and Shane Battier weigh in.
Extras
Poetry in America
Poetry In America Season 3 Preview
Poets, public figures, and everyday Americans join host Elisa New to read American poems.
Poetry in America
Poetry In America: Season 2: Preview
Poets, public figures and other guests join Elisa New for readings of American poems.
Poetry in America
Preview: Poetry in America
Explore 12 unforgettable poems with Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Clinton, Bono, and others.
