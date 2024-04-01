Poetry in America

Latest Episodes
Read the elegiac poetry of Joseph Brodsky, a Cold War Russian exile, with host Elisa New.
Poems by Wheatley with Amanda Gorman, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Richard Blanco, and more.
Leslie Jamison, Olivia Gatwood, & more read a sonnet by Millay with host Elisa New.
Linda Hogan & Alberto Ríos explore their poems with host Elisa New, Jeff Corwin & more.
Elisa New, Emily Oster, Sharon Olds, & Bernadette Mayer explore poems on motherhood.
Caroline Kennedy, Tracy K. Smith & more read Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall” with Elisa New.
Cassandra Wilson, Elisa New & more read Evie Shockley’s “you can say that again, billie.”
DJ Spooky, Joshua Bennett, & more discuss A.R. Ammon’s “Cascadilla Falls” with Elisa New.
Gloria Estefan & more read Richard Blanco’s "Looking for The Gulf Motel" with Elisa New.
Tony Kushner, David Strathairn & more read Whitman’s “The Wound-Dresser” with Elisa New.
Join host Elisa New to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Walt Whitman’s birth.
Williams' poem “This is Just to Say” is only 28 words and ireads like a refrigerator note.
Explore the mingled beauty and horror of war, with this Yusef Komunyakaa poem.
Stephen Sondheim blends lyrics and music in his poem "Finishing the Hat".
In Doty's poem “This Your Home Now,” a barber shops sparks a meditation on love and more.
Explore Moore’s great poem of marine life, with Al Gore, Jorie Graham, and others.
Katie Couric, Mary Chapin Carpenter and others explore Elizabeth Bishop's poem "One Art".
Maxine Hong Kingston, Randy Komisar and others explore Marilyn Chin's "Urban Love Poem".
Contemplate the physical—and figurative—journeys charted by all immigrants.
Explore the transformation of America’s long tradition of urban verse by hip hop artists.
Explore Gwendolyn Brooks's poem with John McCain, Anna Deavere Smith, and other guests.
Explore Galway Kinnell's poem with E.O. Wilson, Robert Hass, Laura McPhee and other guests
Explore Robert Pinsky's poem with Stuart Weitzman, Johnson Hartig, and the poet himself.
Explore W.H. Auden's poem with guests Samantha Power, David Brooks, and Peter Sacks.
Can a building have a soul? Frank Gehry, Zhang Xin, Robert Polito, and others weigh in.
“What happens to a dream deferred?” Bill Clinton, Herbie Hancock, and others weigh in.
Explore Ginsberg's poetry with Bono, US Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, and others.
Explore Hayden's poem with Joe Biden, Elizabeth Alexander, Angela Duckworth, and others.
Host Elisa New explores Emily Dickinson's poem with Cyntha Nixon, Yo-Yo Ma, and others.
Can basketball be poetic? NBA players Shaq, Pau Gasol, and Shane Battier weigh in.
Extras
Poets, public figures, and everyday Americans join host Elisa New to read American poems.
Poets, public figures and other guests join Elisa New for readings of American poems.
Explore 12 unforgettable poems with Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Clinton, Bono, and others.