100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Prehistoric Road Trip

We Dig Dinosaurs

Season 1 Episode 2 | 55m 46s

Cruise with Emily into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet. But what happened to these tremendous animals? And how did other life forms survive an apocalyptic asteroid crash into Earth 66 million years ago?

Aired: 06/23/20 | Expires: 07/04/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Episode 3 Preview | Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts
Join Emily as discovers surprising truths hidden in the fossil record.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 55:49
Prehistoric Road Trip
Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts
Join Emily as discovers surprising truths hidden in the fossil record.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:49
Watch 2:43
Prehistoric Road Trip
A 32-Million-Year-Old Murder Mystery
Emily Graslie talks to Kylie Ferguson, who made a surprising discovery as a kid.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:43
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Episode 2 Preview | We Dig Dinosaurs
Cruise into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Prehistoric Road Trip
How the Soil Tells the Story of the Dinosaur Extinction
The soil in North Dakota has clues from the day the dinosaurs went extinct.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:18
Watch 0:38
Prehistoric Road Trip
Fred the Cat
A stray cat tries to get into the production van.
Clip: 0:38
Watch 0:16
Prehistoric Road Trip
Rattlesnake Encounter
The Prehistoric Road Trip crew happens upon a rattlesnake.
Clip: 0:16
Watch 5:05
Prehistoric Road Trip
What Can We Learn from Looking Inside a Dinosaur Bone?
Go behind the scenes of the paleohistology lab at Museum of the Rockies.
Clip: 5:05
Watch 3:48
Prehistoric Road Trip
Mary Anning Found More Than Seashells by the Seashore
Mary Anning was an early paleontologist who didn’t get credit in her time.
Clip: 3:48
Watch 5:44
Prehistoric Road Trip
Meet the Rock Stars of Paleontology and Geology
The experts from Prehistoric Road share their experiences and advice.
Clip: 5:44
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:49
Prehistoric Road Trip
Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts
Join Emily as discovers surprising truths hidden in the fossil record.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:49
Watch 53:56
Prehistoric Road Trip
Welcome to Fossil Country
Travel through billions of years of history to meet some of the earliest life forms.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:56