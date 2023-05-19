100 WVIA Way
Prehistoric Road Trip

Welcome to Fossil Country

Season 1 Episode 1 | 53m 56s

Travel with Emily through billions of years of Earth’s history to meet some of its earliest life forms, from primitive bacteria to giant reptiles and many surprising creatures in between.

Aired: 06/16/20 | Expires: 07/04/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Episode 3 Preview | Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts
Join Emily as discovers surprising truths hidden in the fossil record.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 55:49
Prehistoric Road Trip
Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts
Join Emily as discovers surprising truths hidden in the fossil record.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:49
Watch 2:43
Prehistoric Road Trip
A 32-Million-Year-Old Murder Mystery
Emily Graslie talks to Kylie Ferguson, who made a surprising discovery as a kid.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:43
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Episode 2 Preview | We Dig Dinosaurs
Cruise into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Prehistoric Road Trip
How the Soil Tells the Story of the Dinosaur Extinction
The soil in North Dakota has clues from the day the dinosaurs went extinct.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:18
Watch 55:46
Prehistoric Road Trip
We Dig Dinosaurs
Cruise into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:46
Watch 0:38
Prehistoric Road Trip
Fred the Cat
A stray cat tries to get into the production van.
Clip: 0:38
Watch 0:16
Prehistoric Road Trip
Rattlesnake Encounter
The Prehistoric Road Trip crew happens upon a rattlesnake.
Clip: 0:16
Watch 5:05
Prehistoric Road Trip
What Can We Learn from Looking Inside a Dinosaur Bone?
Go behind the scenes of the paleohistology lab at Museum of the Rockies.
Clip: 5:05
Watch 3:48
Prehistoric Road Trip
Mary Anning Found More Than Seashells by the Seashore
Mary Anning was an early paleontologist who didn’t get credit in her time.
Clip: 3:48
