Prehistoric Road Trip

Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts

Season 1 Episode 3 | 55m 49s

Join Emily as she continues her adventure, discovering surprising truths hidden in the fossil record. Meanwhile, scientists studying our planet’s past are revealing clues about its future.

Aired: 06/30/20 | Expires: 07/04/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Episode 3 Preview | Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts
Join Emily as discovers surprising truths hidden in the fossil record.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:43
Prehistoric Road Trip
A 32-Million-Year-Old Murder Mystery
Emily Graslie talks to Kylie Ferguson, who made a surprising discovery as a kid.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:43
Watch 55:46
Prehistoric Road Trip
We Dig Dinosaurs
Cruise into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:46
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Episode 2 Preview | We Dig Dinosaurs
Cruise into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Prehistoric Road Trip
How the Soil Tells the Story of the Dinosaur Extinction
The soil in North Dakota has clues from the day the dinosaurs went extinct.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:18
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Episode 1 Preview | Welcome to Fossil Country
Travel through billions of years of history to meet some of the earliest life forms.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:58
Prehistoric Road Trip
What is Deep Time?
Emily breaks down the concept of deep time.
Clip: 0:58
Watch 3:16
Prehistoric Road Trip
The Black Hills: My Backyard
Emily meets up with geologist Dr. Mark Fahrenbach at Custer State Park.
Clip: 3:16
Watch 5:13
Prehistoric Road Trip
Early Hints of Life
Emily talks to Dr. Kelli Trujillo about the bacteria that made our planet oxygen-rich.
Clip: 5:13
Watch 0:30
Prehistoric Road Trip
Preview
Join Emily Graslie for a summer road trip through the heart of America's dinosaur country.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
