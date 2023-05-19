Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts

Extras
Join Emily as discovers surprising truths hidden in the fossil record.
Emily Graslie talks to Kylie Ferguson, who made a surprising discovery as a kid.
Cruise into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet.
The soil in North Dakota has clues from the day the dinosaurs went extinct.
Travel through billions of years of history to meet some of the earliest life forms.
Emily breaks down the concept of deep time.
Emily meets up with geologist Dr. Mark Fahrenbach at Custer State Park.
Emily talks to Dr. Kelli Trujillo about the bacteria that made our planet oxygen-rich.
Join Emily Graslie for a summer road trip through the heart of America's dinosaur country.
Latest Episodes
