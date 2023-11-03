Mindy's Bedtime/Galileo, Galileo!

Mindy has to go to bed when the Sun goes down, but she’s having such a fun day with her friends. She asks Jet and the others to help her keep the Sun from setting./Sydney and Jet are having a hard time explaining to Mindy that the sun doesn’t move – the Earth is moving around the Sun. Sean comes over dressed as his science hero Galileo, so Mindy asks “Galileo” to explain why the Sun seems to move.