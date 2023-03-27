100 WVIA Way
Redemption (Standing Tall)

The Seeker

Season 1 Episode 3 | 49m 15s

Valerio does some snooping to figure out who was on duty the night of Ettore’s death, and winds up on the receiving end of the Chief Commissioner seething contempt.

Aired: 03/29/23
Extras
Watch 52:49
Redemption (Standing Tall)
The Milky Way
When the body of young Ettore Frediani is found, his father is shattered by grief.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:49
Watch 50:10
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Trust
What Ettore left behind does not suggest he died by suicide.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:10
Watch 49:08
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Water
The further Valerio digs the more frustrated he becomes at the inconsistencies.
Episode: S1 E4 | 49:08
Watch 49:09
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Dhaval
Ettore’s computer has disappeared someone has published his diary online.
Episode: S1 E6 | 49:09
Watch 49:29
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Two Fathers
The shoe that Valerio found along the banks of the Tiber shows traces of another place.
Episode: S1 E7 | 49:29
Watch 51:02
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Fragile
Sara identifies the missing beggars, and Valerio tracks them down.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:02
Watch 56:47
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Uniforms
Against everyone's advice, Valerio carries on his investigation.
Episode: S1 E8 | 56:47
