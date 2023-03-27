The Milky Way

Extras
Latest Episodes
Valerio does some snooping to figure out who was on duty the night of Ettore’s death.
What Ettore left behind does not suggest he died by suicide.
The further Valerio digs the more frustrated he becomes at the inconsistencies.
Ettore’s computer has disappeared someone has published his diary online.
The shoe that Valerio found along the banks of the Tiber shows traces of another place.
Sara identifies the missing beggars, and Valerio tracks them down.
Against everyone's advice, Valerio carries on his investigation.