When the body of young Ettore Frediani is found, his father is shattered by grief.
Valerio does some snooping to figure out who was on duty the night of Ettore’s death.
What Ettore left behind does not suggest he died by suicide.
Ettore’s computer has disappeared someone has published his diary online.
The shoe that Valerio found along the banks of the Tiber shows traces of another place.
Sara identifies the missing beggars, and Valerio tracks them down.
Against everyone's advice, Valerio carries on his investigation.
