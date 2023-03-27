100 WVIA Way
Redemption (Standing Tall)

Water

Season 1 Episode 4 | 49m 08s

The further Valerio digs the more frustrated he becomes at the inconsistencies.

Aired: 03/29/23
Extras
Watch 52:49
Redemption (Standing Tall)
The Milky Way
When the body of young Ettore Frediani is found, his father is shattered by grief.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:49
Watch 49:15
Redemption (Standing Tall)
The Seeker
Valerio does some snooping to figure out who was on duty the night of Ettore’s death.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:15
Watch 50:10
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Trust
What Ettore left behind does not suggest he died by suicide.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:10
Watch 49:09
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Dhaval
Ettore’s computer has disappeared someone has published his diary online.
Episode: S1 E6 | 49:09
Watch 49:29
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Two Fathers
The shoe that Valerio found along the banks of the Tiber shows traces of another place.
Episode: S1 E7 | 49:29
Watch 51:02
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Fragile
Sara identifies the missing beggars, and Valerio tracks them down.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:02
Watch 56:47
Redemption (Standing Tall)
Uniforms
Against everyone's advice, Valerio carries on his investigation.
Episode: S1 E8 | 56:47
Latest Episodes
