100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

Source Control

Season 3 Episode 3 | 46m 08s

An embarrassing yet life-threatening retrieval to a revered local councillor brings Pete and Eliza’s personal differences to the fore. Wayne struggles to switch off from saving lives while visiting family and Chaya’s attempts to heal the wounds of the bus crash end up making matters worse.

Aired: 11/26/25 | Expires: 12/25/25
Funding for RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 45:19
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 4
Word that Eliza will lead the review into the White Cliffs incident sends Pete reeling.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:19
Watch 46:47
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 6
On the day of Timmy’s funeral, Wayne is confronted with the person he deems responsible.
Episode: S2 E6 | 46:47
Watch 49:00
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 2
Pete, Wayne and Chaya must keep a secret for a critically ill patient.
Episode: S2 E2 | 49:00
Watch 44:39
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 3
Pete and Eliza are forced to work together in a critical retrieval of a 4-year-old boy.
Episode: S2 E3 | 44:39
Watch 48:35
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 5
Tensions flare between Eliza and Pete while transporting a highly contagious patient.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:35
Watch 45:15
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 7
A night of fun descends into chaos when a bad batch of MDMA is found doing the rounds.
Episode: S2 E7 | 45:15
Watch 45:43
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 8
The RFDS crew faces a catastrophic multi-casualty boat crash in challenging terrain.
Episode: S2 E8 | 45:43
Watch 45:39
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 1
In the chaos of the White Cliffs rodeo, Pete and Chaya face a multi-casualty car accident.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:39
Watch 0:30
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Preview
The team faces challenges in the air, on land, with each other and within themselves.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 44:51
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 3
When a child goes missing in the outback, it’s a race against time to find him.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service Season 3
  • RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service Season 2
  • RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Watch 45:35
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Sieve & Sort
One year on, a devastating bus crash brings the RFDS team together again.
Episode: S3 E1 | 45:35
Watch 44:17
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Duty of Care
Mira questions her place in Wayne’s life. One of the team will leave the RFDS.
Episode: S3 E7 | 44:17
Watch 44:42
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Separation Anxiety
Eliza second-guesses herself. Pete and Wayne try to put their personal grievances aside.
Episode: S3 E2 | 44:42
Watch 45:16
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Non Negative
Wayne, Pete and Mira treat a critically ill baby. Eliza’s patient confronts death.
Episode: S3 E4 | 45:16
Watch 44:37
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Step Potential
A busy New Year's Eve sees Eliza, Pete and Ryan contend with a risky retrieval.
Episode: S3 E6 | 44:37
Watch 46:14
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Blood
It’s Christmas Eve. Wayne, Mira and Matty attend a jet ski accident. Pete opens up.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:14
Watch 46:46
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Accountability
The RFDS team faces a life and death situation which ends up threatening one of their own.
Episode: S3 E8 | 46:46
Watch 45:19
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 4
Word that Eliza will lead the review into the White Cliffs incident sends Pete reeling.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:19
Watch 46:47
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 6
On the day of Timmy’s funeral, Wayne is confronted with the person he deems responsible.
Episode: S2 E6 | 46:47
Watch 49:00
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 2
Pete, Wayne and Chaya must keep a secret for a critically ill patient.
Episode: S2 E2 | 49:00