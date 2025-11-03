Accountability

Extras
Word that Eliza will lead the review into the White Cliffs incident sends Pete reeling.
On the day of Timmy’s funeral, Wayne is confronted with the person he deems responsible.
Pete, Wayne and Chaya must keep a secret for a critically ill patient.
Pete and Eliza are forced to work together in a critical retrieval of a 4-year-old boy.
Tensions flare between Eliza and Pete while transporting a highly contagious patient.
A night of fun descends into chaos when a bad batch of MDMA is found doing the rounds.
The RFDS crew faces a catastrophic multi-casualty boat crash in challenging terrain.
In the chaos of the White Cliffs rodeo, Pete and Chaya face a multi-casualty car accident.
The team faces challenges in the air, on land, with each other and within themselves.
When a child goes missing in the outback, it’s a race against time to find him.
