RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

Step Potential

Season 3 Episode 6 | 44m 37s

On New Year’s Eve, Eliza, Pete and Ryan contend with live powerlines after a romantic hot-air balloon ride becomes a risky retrieval. Wayne is stretched thin when his auntie becomes ill before his and Naomi’s fundraising event. Chaya grapples with Matty’s betrayal as the pair run into trouble transporting a drunk partygoer. Leonie is forced to confront a personal and professional dilemma.

Aired: 11/26/25 | Expires: 01/15/26
Funding for RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service is provided by Viking.
Watch 45:19
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 4
Word that Eliza will lead the review into the White Cliffs incident sends Pete reeling.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:19
Watch 46:47
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 6
On the day of Timmy’s funeral, Wayne is confronted with the person he deems responsible.
Episode: S2 E6 | 46:47
Watch 49:00
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 2
Pete, Wayne and Chaya must keep a secret for a critically ill patient.
Episode: S2 E2 | 49:00
Watch 44:39
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 3
Pete and Eliza are forced to work together in a critical retrieval of a 4-year-old boy.
Episode: S2 E3 | 44:39
Watch 48:35
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 5
Tensions flare between Eliza and Pete while transporting a highly contagious patient.
Episode: S2 E5 | 48:35
Watch 45:15
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 7
A night of fun descends into chaos when a bad batch of MDMA is found doing the rounds.
Episode: S2 E7 | 45:15
Watch 45:43
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 8
The RFDS crew faces a catastrophic multi-casualty boat crash in challenging terrain.
Episode: S2 E8 | 45:43
Watch 45:39
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 1
In the chaos of the White Cliffs rodeo, Pete and Chaya face a multi-casualty car accident.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:39
Watch 0:30
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Preview
The team faces challenges in the air, on land, with each other and within themselves.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 44:51
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Episode 3
When a child goes missing in the outback, it’s a race against time to find him.
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:51
Watch 45:35
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Sieve & Sort
One year on, a devastating bus crash brings the RFDS team together again.
Episode: S3 E1 | 45:35
Watch 44:17
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Duty of Care
Mira questions her place in Wayne’s life. One of the team will leave the RFDS.
Episode: S3 E7 | 44:17
Watch 44:42
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Separation Anxiety
Eliza second-guesses herself. Pete and Wayne try to put their personal grievances aside.
Episode: S3 E2 | 44:42
Watch 45:16
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Non Negative
Wayne, Pete and Mira treat a critically ill baby. Eliza’s patient confronts death.
Episode: S3 E4 | 45:16
Watch 46:14
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Blood
It’s Christmas Eve. Wayne, Mira and Matty attend a jet ski accident. Pete opens up.
Episode: S3 E5 | 46:14
Watch 46:08
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Source Control
Eliza and Pete remain at odds. Wayne struggles to turn his work switch off with family.
Episode: S3 E3 | 46:08
Watch 46:46
RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service
Accountability
The RFDS team faces a life and death situation which ends up threatening one of their own.
Episode: S3 E8 | 46:46
