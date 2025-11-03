Step Potential

On New Year’s Eve, Eliza, Pete and Ryan contend with live powerlines after a romantic hot-air balloon ride becomes a risky retrieval. Wayne is stretched thin when his auntie becomes ill before his and Naomi’s fundraising event. Chaya grapples with Matty’s betrayal as the pair run into trouble transporting a drunk partygoer. Leonie is forced to confront a personal and professional dilemma.