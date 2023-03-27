Why Does This Soup Symbolize Freedom for Haitians?

Extras
Latest Episodes
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Host Tank Ball explores the history of Louisiana’s forbidden Black burials.