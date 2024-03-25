100 WVIA Way
Host Tank Ball explores how rituals across the south reveal complexities of the past and new possibilities for the future. Throughout the series, Tank meets with community members, culture bearers, and historians to observe the ways that placing ceremonial boundaries around death, environmental stewardship, and collective renewal shapes a community's sense of reality.

Watch 14:29
Ritual
Inside One of the South’s Oldest Rituals
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:29
Watch 11:01
Ritual
Inside the Revival of an Ancient Indigenous Ritual
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Episode: S1 E7 | 11:01
Watch 12:55
Ritual
Border Ballads: The Revolutionary History of Tejano Corridos
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Episode: S1 E6 | 12:55
Funding for RITUAL is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
