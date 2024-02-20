100 WVIA Way
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders

Points of View, Part Two

Season 5 Episode 6 | 54m 34s

Digging deeper into the woman’s relationships, the team attends her funeral hoping for a new lead. Meanwhile, Rocco’s past can no longer be ignored!

Aired: 02/29/24
Watch 50:11
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Points of View, Part One
Despite his mistake, Rocco resumes the investigation--this time with Sandra to help him.
Episode: S5 E5 | 50:11
Watch 53:07
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Old Acquaintances, Part Two
As Rocco and Baldi search for answers, a body is found. Is it related to the case?
Episode: S5 E8 | 53:07
Watch 52:33
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Some Leave, Some Stay, Part Two
There’s troubling news about Rocco’s friend Sebastiano. Can Rocco remain focused?
Episode: S5 E4 | 52:33
Watch 53:54
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Some Leave, Some Stay, Part One
A well-known Leonardo da Vinci expert is found killed by a blow to the head.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:54
Watch 45:39
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Old Acquaintances, Part One
Rocco decides to help Sebastiano. Enzo makes contact, claiming to have secret documents.
Episode: S5 E7 | 45:39
Watch 58:23
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
The Journey Continues, Part One
At the border between Italy and France, two French workers find a body.
Episode: S5 E1 | 58:23
Watch 43:27
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
The Journey Continues, Part Two
With or without the help of the French, Rocco is determined to solve the mystery.
Episode: S5 E2 | 43:27
Watch 50:52
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
No More Bets, Part One / Rien ne va Plus, Prima Parte
Schiavone returns to Aosta when the corpse of the man he killed can’t be found.
Episode: S4 E1 | 50:52
Watch 57:53
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
No More Bets, Part Two / Rien ne va Plus, Seconda Parte
Rocco seeks a motive for the accountant’s killing--and to find the gang behind the heist.
Episode: S4 E2 | 57:53
Watch 53:59
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Ah Love, Love, Part One / Ah L’Amore, L’Amore, Prima Parte
Recovering in the hospital, Rocco gets involved in an alleged medical malpractice case.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 4
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 3
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 2
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 1
