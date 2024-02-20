100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders

The Journey Continues, Part Two

Season 5 Episode 2 | 43m 27s

With or without the help of the French, Rocco is determined to solve the mystery. Will he get there before Isabelle? As the football game approaches, Rocco is determined to win but lacks the skills to bring his team together.

Aired: 02/29/24
Extras
Watch 53:07
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Old Acquaintances, Part Two
As Rocco and Baldi search for answers, a body is found. Is it related to the case?
Episode: S5 E8 | 53:07
Watch 45:39
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Old Acquaintances, Part One
Rocco decides to help Sebastiano. Enzo makes contact, claiming to have secret documents.
Episode: S5 E7 | 45:39
Watch 50:11
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Points of View, Part One
Despite his mistake, Rocco resumes the investigation--this time with Sandra to help him.
Episode: S5 E5 | 50:11
Watch 58:23
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
The Journey Continues, Part One
At the border between Italy and France, two French workers find a body.
Episode: S5 E1 | 58:23
Watch 52:33
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Some Leave, Some Stay, Part Two
There’s troubling news about Rocco’s friend Sebastiano. Can Rocco remain focused?
Episode: S5 E4 | 52:33
Watch 53:54
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Some Leave, Some Stay, Part One
A well-known Leonardo da Vinci expert is found killed by a blow to the head.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:54
Watch 54:34
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Points of View, Part Two
The team attends the professor’s funeral to dig into her past and present relationships.
Episode: S5 E6 | 54:34
Watch 51:51
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Ah Love, Love, Part Two / Ah L’Amore, L’Amore, Seconda Parte
The pieces fall into place and Rocco flushes out the culprits for the murder.
Episode: S4 E4 | 51:51
Watch 57:53
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
No More Bets, Part Two / Rien ne va Plus, Seconda Parte
Rocco seeks a motive for the accountant’s killing--and to find the gang behind the heist.
Episode: S4 E2 | 57:53
Watch 53:59
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Ah Love, Love, Part One / Ah L’Amore, L’Amore, Prima Parte
Recovering in the hospital, Rocco gets involved in an alleged medical malpractice case.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 4
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 3
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 2
  • Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders Season 1
Watch 50:11
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Points of View, Part One
Despite his mistake, Rocco resumes the investigation--this time with Sandra to help him.
Episode: S5 E5 | 50:11
Watch 53:07
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Old Acquaintances, Part Two
As Rocco and Baldi search for answers, a body is found. Is it related to the case?
Episode: S5 E8 | 53:07
Watch 52:33
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Some Leave, Some Stay, Part Two
There’s troubling news about Rocco’s friend Sebastiano. Can Rocco remain focused?
Episode: S5 E4 | 52:33
Watch 53:54
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Some Leave, Some Stay, Part One
A well-known Leonardo da Vinci expert is found killed by a blow to the head.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:54
Watch 45:39
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Old Acquaintances, Part One
Rocco decides to help Sebastiano. Enzo makes contact, claiming to have secret documents.
Episode: S5 E7 | 45:39
Watch 54:34
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Points of View, Part Two
The team attends the professor’s funeral to dig into her past and present relationships.
Episode: S5 E6 | 54:34
Watch 58:23
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
The Journey Continues, Part One
At the border between Italy and France, two French workers find a body.
Episode: S5 E1 | 58:23
Watch 50:52
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
No More Bets, Part One / Rien ne va Plus, Prima Parte
Schiavone returns to Aosta when the corpse of the man he killed can’t be found.
Episode: S4 E1 | 50:52
Watch 57:53
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
No More Bets, Part Two / Rien ne va Plus, Seconda Parte
Rocco seeks a motive for the accountant’s killing--and to find the gang behind the heist.
Episode: S4 E2 | 57:53
Watch 53:59
Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders
Ah Love, Love, Part One / Ah L’Amore, L’Amore, Prima Parte
Recovering in the hospital, Rocco gets involved in an alleged medical malpractice case.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:59