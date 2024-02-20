Some Leave, Some Stay, Part Two

Extras
Despite his mistake, Rocco resumes the investigation--this time with Sandra to help him.
As Rocco and Baldi search for answers, a body is found. Is it related to the case?
A well-known Leonardo da Vinci expert is found killed by a blow to the head.
Rocco decides to help Sebastiano. Enzo makes contact, claiming to have secret documents.
The team attends the professor’s funeral to dig into her past and present relationships.
At the border between Italy and France, two French workers find a body.
With or without the help of the French, Rocco is determined to solve the mystery.
Schiavone returns to Aosta when the corpse of the man he killed can’t be found.
Rocco seeks a motive for the accountant’s killing--and to find the gang behind the heist.
Recovering in the hospital, Rocco gets involved in an alleged medical malpractice case.
The pieces fall into place and Rocco flushes out the culprits for the murder.