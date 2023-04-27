100 WVIA Way
Rogue History

The Truth About Hunting for Pirate Treasure

Season 1 Episode 8 | 9m 50s

From movies like “The Goonies” to TV shows like “PAW Patrol,” we’re obsessed with the idea of finding a pirate’s lost treasure. Did pirates actually hide their treasure? And what makes something a treasure anyway? Maritime archaeologist Joel Cook unearths the unsettling truth behind treasure hunters and explains their complicated role in modern archaeology.

Aired: 04/26/23
Funding for ROGUE HISTORY is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
