Bug Scouts Elmo, Abby, and Cookie Monster try to help Artie the Ant carry a crumb but it’s too heavy. This is a problem! They wonder if there’s another way to move the crumb. What if they break the crumb into smaller pieces so it won’t be as big and heavy? Let’s try! It works. The Bug Scouts didn’t give up and helped Artie carry the smaller crumb pieces up the anthill to share with his family.