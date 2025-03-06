Wet Dog Wiggles

Extras
Playground starts with the letter P! Let's discover the different parts of a playground.
The number of the day is 9! Let's count 9 martians together with Elmo and Abby.
Can you count up to 15? Let's count 15 leaves together!
Elmo and Tango are looking for Elmo's missing picture! Can you help them find it?
Abby, Tamir, and Elmo perform 'Somebody Come and Play' with their musical instruments
Instrument starts with the letter I! Let's explore the MET's musical instruments section.
Cookie Monster plays a musical instrument guessing game hosted by Elmo!
Elmo and Abby turn into fishes to explore an underwater Sesame Street!
8 is the number of the day! Can you count all the different underwater sea creatures?
Cookie Monster and Gonger travel to a bean farm and learn how to make Arepas!
Latest Episodes
Elmo is feeling excited and a little scared to go down the big slide for the very first time.
Elmo tries to find something to do in the rain while he waits to jump in puddles.
Elmo, Abby, and Tamir come across a wooden cricket. They learn that it’s a musical instrument.
Abby turns Sesame Street into a magical ocean so Dorothy can swim anywhere she likes.
Mia learns how to sing a song in Spanish with help from her friends Nina, Rosita, and Lalo.
Elmo, Rudy, and Nina learn all about flamingos.
Grover and Cookie Monster help look after a lost kitten and learn all about how to take care of it.
Librarian Grover helps Nina and Elmo find the books they need in different sections of the library.
Frankie the worm wants to play with her cousins, but they moved to another planter.
Lily, Qui, and Ji-Young share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year.