Wet Dog Wiggles

Julia shows Elmo a hide-and-seek trick with Rose. Elmo wants to play hide-and-seek with Tango too. Sam and Julia help Elmo teach Tango teach the trick with three parts: sit, stay, and find. Elmo has so much energy and feels excited to teach Tango that he can’t focus. Sam and Julia show Elmo how to take a slow deep breath and do the wet dog wiggle to shake out the extra excited energy.