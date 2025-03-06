100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

Wet Dog Wiggles

Season 55 Episode 12 | 25m 55s

Julia shows Elmo a hide-and-seek trick with Rose. Elmo wants to play hide-and-seek with Tango too. Sam and Julia help Elmo teach Tango teach the trick with three parts: sit, stay, and find. Elmo has so much energy and feels excited to teach Tango that he can’t focus. Sam and Julia show Elmo how to take a slow deep breath and do the wet dog wiggle to shake out the extra excited energy.

Aired: 04/02/25
Extras
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
P is for Playground
Playground starts with the letter P! Let's discover the different parts of a playground.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:58
Watch 0:49
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 9
The number of the day is 9! Let's count 9 martians together with Elmo and Abby.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:49
Watch 1:10
Sesame Street
15 Leaves
Can you count up to 15? Let's count 15 leaves together!
Clip: S54 E24 | 1:10
Watch 5:01
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Missing Picture
Elmo and Tango are looking for Elmo's missing picture! Can you help them find it?
Clip: S54 E24 | 5:01
Watch 0:28
Sesame Street
The Best Friend Band performs "Somebody Come and Play"
Abby, Tamir, and Elmo perform 'Somebody Come and Play' with their musical instruments
Clip: S54 E34 | 0:28
Watch 1:29
Sesame Street
I is for Instrument
Instrument starts with the letter I! Let's explore the MET's musical instruments section.
Clip: S54 E34 | 1:29
Watch 0:52
Sesame Street
Hey, Who's a Drum
Cookie Monster plays a musical instrument guessing game hosted by Elmo!
Clip: S54 E34 | 0:52
Watch 4:53
Sesame Street
Smart Cookies: Relaxing on Pecan Sandy Beach
Elmo and Abby turn into fishes to explore an underwater Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E21 | 4:53
Watch 1:11
Sesame Street
8 Octopus
8 is the number of the day! Can you count all the different underwater sea creatures?
Clip: S54 E21 | 1:11
Watch 4:59
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Foodie Truck: Arepas
Cookie Monster and Gonger travel to a bean farm and learn how to make Arepas!
Clip: S54 E11 | 4:59
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Goes Down the Big Slide
Elmo is feeling excited and a little scared to go down the big slide for the very first time.
Episode: S54 E31 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Jumpin’ in the Rain
Elmo tries to find something to do in the rain while he waits to jump in puddles.
Episode: S54 E24 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Mystery Cricket
Elmo, Abby, and Tamir come across a wooden cricket. They learn that it’s a musical instrument.
Episode: S54 E34 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo and Abby’s Ocean Adventure
Abby turns Sesame Street into a magical ocean so Dorothy can swim anywhere she likes.
Episode: S54 E21 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Song Day
Mia learns how to sing a song in Spanish with help from her friends Nina, Rosita, and Lalo.
Episode: S54 E11 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Flamingo Scoop
Elmo, Rudy, and Nina learn all about flamingos.
Episode: S54 E12 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Kitty Sitters
Grover and Cookie Monster help look after a lost kitten and learn all about how to take care of it.
Episode: S54 E17 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Visits the Library
Librarian Grover helps Nina and Elmo find the books they need in different sections of the library.
Episode: S54 E30 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Worms Want to Play
Frankie the worm wants to play with her cousins, but they moved to another planter.
Episode: S54 E7 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Sesame Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration
Lily, Qui, and Ji-Young share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year.
Episode: S54 E14 | 25:55