Sesame Street

The Flamingo Scoop

Season 54 Episode 12 | 25m 55s

Fred the Flamingo is visiting Sesame Street for a family reunion and meets Nina, Elmo, and Rudy. Elmo and Rudy think it would be fun to be a baby flamingo and play in the mud all day. Then Bert comes by to share that flamingos’ feathers change color as they get older from white, to gray, then to brown, and to pink.

Aired: 02/27/25
Extras
Watch 0:21
Sesame Street
The Best Me Song
The Sesame Street cast sings about what makes them unique and the best 'me' they can be!
Clip: S54 E5 | 0:21
Watch 1:22
Sesame Street
A Is for Arts and Crafts
The letter of the day is A! Let's do Arts and Crafts together to celebrate.
Clip: S54 E5 | 1:22
Watch 1:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns about Lunar New Year
Elmo learns about the ways different cultures celebrate Lunar New Year!
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:55
Watch 1:05
Sesame Street
Five Kleicha
An animation that celebrates the end of Ramadan! Let's count 5 kleicha and more.
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:05
Watch 4:59
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Arts & Crafts
Elmo and Grover learn about different kinds of Arts & Crafts together in Elmo's World!
Clip: S54 E5 | 4:59
Watch 3:20
Sesame Street
Kal Penn's "Kal's Scrumptious Soups"
Kal Penn visits Sesame Street to help Grover taste different kinds of soups!
Clip: S54 E19 | 3:20
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
A song about Zero
Let's listen to a song about the number Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 1:02
Watch 1:35
Sesame Street
Bert & Ernie Learn about Opposites
Bert and Ernie discover all different kinds of opposites on Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E19 | 1:35
Watch 0:27
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns how to Count to Zero
The Amazing Zero visits Sesame Street and teaches Elmo all about Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 0:27
Watch 7:08
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Cook-off: Use that Rice
Elmo hosts a cooking competition! Watch how chefs can use rice to cook different recipes.
Clip: S54 E33 | 7:08
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Kitty Sitters
Grover and Cookie Monster help look after a lost kitten and learn all about how to take care of it.
Episode: S54 E17 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Worms Want to Play
Frankie the worm wants to play with her cousins, but they moved to another planter.
Episode: S54 E7 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Visits the Library
Librarian Grover helps Nina and Elmo find the books they need in different sections of the library.
Episode: S54 E30 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Sesame Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration
Lily, Qui, and Ji-Young share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year.
Episode: S54 E14 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Self-Portraits
Elmo, Tamir, Charlie, Julia, and Cookie Monster are making self-portraits.
Episode: S54 E5 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Helps the Amazing Zero!
The Amazing Zero and Elmo are taking everything away when they need it to get to zero.
Episode: S54 E15 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Bert and Ernie’s Opposite Day
It’s Opposite Day on Sesame Street and everyone’s doing things that are as different as they can be.
Episode: S54 E19 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Use That Rice!
Elmo and Abby are hosting a cook-off called Use! That! Rice!
Episode: S54 E33 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Sign Language ABCs
While Elmo sings the ABC song, his friend Mathis signs the alphabets using American Sign Language.
Episode: S54 E23 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Little Star
Elmo doesn’t give up and keeps practicing until he learns how to play a song.
Episode: S54 E26 | 25:55