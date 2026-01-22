100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

The Grouch Machine

Season 55 Episode 10

Oscar tries to find someone who’s feeling disappointed by using his new disappoint-o-meter, but he accidentally helps them feel happy again.

Aired: 01/21/26
Sesame Street
Abby's Garden Party
Elmo, Nina, and Telly help Abby prepare for her garden party.
Episode: S55 E11
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Super Suitycase
Grover's friends explain that he can ask how to help when he notices Elmo's feeling sad.
Episode: S56 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Abby's Magical Beasties
Abby tries to find a magical beastie while her friends help her care for her other beasties.
Episode: S56 E3 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo Runs the Race
Elmo tries to win a race without eating his sandwich while Cookie Monster tries to eat it.
Episode: S56 E1 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Big Puzzle
Cookie Monster tries to bake a new cookies for Elmo while Abby and Grover solve a puzzle.
Episode: S56 E2 | 26:40
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Nursery Rhyme Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and Abby help Nursery Rhyme characters with their big feelings.
Episode: S55 E8 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
A Trip to the Moon
Tamir, Elmo, and Zoe pretend to be astronauts traveling to the moon.
Episode: S55 E9 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Rudy's Doctor Dilemma
Rudy and Tango learn how to feel better when they’re scared.
Episode: S55 E6 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Mitzvah Day Mix-Up
Elmo, Grover, and their friends help Charlie build a Little Library for her synagogue.
Episode: S55 E5 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Beachball Bop
Elmo accidentally knocks over his block tower during a game of Beachball Bop.
Episode: S55 E1 | 25:55