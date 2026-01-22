The Grouch Machine

Extras
Elmo and Tango help Abby water the garden.
Learn how machines make and package ice cream.
Learn about the 4 seasons.
Can you count all 7 machines.
A is for arts and crafts. Learn how to make a talking stick.
Join your Sesame Street friends to learn about the number of the day.
Today's letter of the day is H.
Learn all about Space!
8 astronauts are on a mission to the moon, with 8 craters.
Learn how to do volcano breaths with your friends on Sesame Street.
Grover's friends explain that he can ask how to help when he notices Elmo's feeling sad.
Abby tries to find a magical beastie while her friends help her care for her other beasties.
Elmo tries to win a race without eating his sandwich while Cookie Monster tries to eat it.
Cookie Monster tries to bake a new cookies for Elmo while Abby and Grover solve a puzzle.
Elmo and Abby help Nursery Rhyme characters with their big feelings.
Tamir, Elmo, and Zoe pretend to be astronauts traveling to the moon.
Rudy and Tango learn how to feel better when they’re scared.
Elmo, Grover, and their friends help Charlie build a Little Library for her synagogue.
Elmo accidentally knocks over his block tower during a game of Beachball Bop.