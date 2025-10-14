Abby's Magical Beasties

Extras
Two friends practice counting to two while helping their family and neighbors!
Let's count 8 dancing dinosaurs as they compete in a dance competition!
D is for Dinosaur! Elmo, Abby, and Tamir talk to Dan Levy about dinosaurs.
Playground starts with the letter P! Let's discover the different parts of a playground.
The number of the day is 9! Let's count 9 martians together with Elmo and Abby.
Elmo, Rosita, and Charlie help Alan by delivering lunch on Sesame Street!
Tamir hosts the Vehicle game! Abby and Elmo play to guess different kinds of vehicles.
Elmo and Tango are looking for Elmo's missing picture! Can you help them find it?
Can you count up to 15? Let's count 15 leaves together!
Abby, Tamir, and Elmo perform 'Somebody Come and Play' with their musical instruments
Latest Episodes
Elmo and Zoe learn all about jazz music during the Sesame Street Jazz Festival.
Tamir is disappointed when Grandma Nell shows off his drawing before it was finished.
Elmo and his friends are making a Peace Tree to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.
Elmo accidentally knocks over his block tower during a game of Beachball Bop.
Tamir, Elmo, and Zoe pretend to be astronauts traveling to the moon.
Elmo and Abby help Nursery Rhyme characters with their big feelings.
Rudy and Tango learn how to feel better when they’re scared.
Elmo, Grover, and their friends help Charlie build a Little Library for her synagogue.