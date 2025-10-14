100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

Abby's Magical Beasties

Season 56 Episode 3 | 26m 40s

Aired: 11/09/25
Extras
Watch 0:59
Sesame Street
Two Flowers
Two friends practice counting to two while helping their family and neighbors!
Clip: S54 E28 | 0:59
Watch 1:00
Sesame Street
8 Dinosaurs
Let's count 8 dancing dinosaurs as they compete in a dance competition!
Clip: S54 E32 | 1:00
Watch 2:41
Sesame Street
Elmo, Abby, and Tamir meet "famous dinosaur finder" Dan Levy
D is for Dinosaur! Elmo, Abby, and Tamir talk to Dan Levy about dinosaurs.
Clip: S54 E32 | 2:41
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
P is for Playground
Playground starts with the letter P! Let's discover the different parts of a playground.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:58
Watch 0:49
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 9
The number of the day is 9! Let's count 9 martians together with Elmo and Abby.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:49
Watch 4:39
Sesame Street
Elmo and Friends help deliver lunch
Elmo, Rosita, and Charlie help Alan by delivering lunch on Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E27 | 4:39
Watch 1:14
Sesame Street
The Vehicle Game with Tamir
Tamir hosts the Vehicle game! Abby and Elmo play to guess different kinds of vehicles.
Clip: S54 E27 | 1:14
Watch 5:01
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Missing Picture
Elmo and Tango are looking for Elmo's missing picture! Can you help them find it?
Clip: S54 E24 | 5:01
Watch 1:10
Sesame Street
15 Leaves
Can you count up to 15? Let's count 15 leaves together!
Clip: S54 E24 | 1:10
Watch 0:28
Sesame Street
The Best Friend Band performs "Somebody Come and Play"
Abby, Tamir, and Elmo perform 'Somebody Come and Play' with their musical instruments
Clip: S54 E34 | 0:28
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Jam Session Jam Up
Elmo and Zoe learn all about jazz music during the Sesame Street Jazz Festival.
Episode: S55 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir's Art Show
Tamir is disappointed when Grandma Nell shows off his drawing before it was finished.
Episode: S55 E3 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends are making a Peace Tree to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.
Episode: S55 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Beachball Bop
Elmo accidentally knocks over his block tower during a game of Beachball Bop.
Episode: S55 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
A Trip to the Moon
Tamir, Elmo, and Zoe pretend to be astronauts traveling to the moon.
Episode: S55 E9 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Nursery Rhyme Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and Abby help Nursery Rhyme characters with their big feelings.
Episode: S55 E8 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Rudy's Doctor Dilemma
Rudy and Tango learn how to feel better when they’re scared.
Episode: S55 E6 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Mitzvah Day Mix-Up
Elmo, Grover, and their friends help Charlie build a Little Library for her synagogue.
Episode: S55 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Super Suitycase
Episode: S56 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo Runs the Race
Episode: S56 E1 | 26:40