100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sesame Street

I Wonder If We Can Use This?

Season 55 Episode 14

Abby, Big Bird and Cookie Monster play against Gabrielle, Zoe and Elmo in a game called “I Wonder If We Can Use This!” – a game where they figure out if items can be used for something.

Aired: 01/21/26
Extras
Watch 1:36
Sesame Street
Gratitude with SZA
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Clip: S55 E13 | 1:36
Watch 4:32
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Worms
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Clip: S55 E13 | 4:32
Watch 1:00
Sesame Street
4 Tools
Let's count to 4. 4 Tools!
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:00
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 2
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
Clip: S55 E14 | 0:58
Watch 1:25
Sesame Street
T is for Tool
T is for tools. Can you name different types of tools?
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:25
Watch 2:08
Sesame Street
What if, Let's try Game Show
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Clip: S55 E14 | 2:08
Watch 4:26
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Garden
Elmo and Tango help Abby water the garden.
Clip: S55 E11 | 4:26
Watch 1:12
Sesame Street
M is for Machines
Learn how machines make and package ice cream.
Clip: S55 E10 | 1:12
Watch 1:04
Sesame Street
S is for Seasons
Learn about the 4 seasons.
Clip: S55 E11 | 1:04
Watch 1:03
Sesame Street
7 Machines
Can you count all 7 machines.
Clip: S55 E10 | 1:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 56
  • Sesame Street Season 55
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Sesame Street
Abby's Garden Party
Elmo, Nina, and Telly help Abby prepare for her garden party.
Episode: S55 E11
Sesame Street
The Grouch Machine
Oscar tries to find someone who’s feeling disappointed by using his disappoint-o-meter.
Episode: S55 E10
Sesame Street
Abby Taps into Kindness
Abby learns how to tap dance with Nina and Charlie.
Episode: S55 E13
Sesame Street
Abby Helps Cinderella
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Episode: S55 E15
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Super Suitycase
Grover's friends explain that he can ask how to help when he notices Elmo's feeling sad.
Episode: S56 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Abby's Magical Beasties
Abby tries to find a magical beastie while her friends help her care for her other beasties.
Episode: S56 E3 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Elmo Runs the Race
Elmo tries to win a race without eating his sandwich while Cookie Monster tries to eat it.
Episode: S56 E1 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster's Big Puzzle
Cookie Monster tries to bake a new cookies for Elmo while Abby and Grover solve a puzzle.
Episode: S56 E2 | 26:40
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Jam Session Jam Up
Elmo and Zoe learn all about jazz music during the Sesame Street Jazz Festival.
Episode: S55 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends are making a Peace Tree to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.
Episode: S55 E2 | 25:55