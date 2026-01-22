I Wonder If We Can Use This?

Extras
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Let's count to 4. 4 Tools!
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
T is for tools. Can you name different types of tools?
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Elmo and Tango help Abby water the garden.
Learn how machines make and package ice cream.
Learn about the 4 seasons.
Can you count all 7 machines.
Oscar tries to find someone who’s feeling disappointed by using his disappoint-o-meter.
Cinderella’s clock is broken, but she needs to tell time for the ball!
Grover's friends explain that he can ask how to help when he notices Elmo's feeling sad.
Abby tries to find a magical beastie while her friends help her care for her other beasties.
Elmo tries to win a race without eating his sandwich while Cookie Monster tries to eat it.
Cookie Monster tries to bake a new cookies for Elmo while Abby and Grover solve a puzzle.
Elmo and Zoe learn all about jazz music during the Sesame Street Jazz Festival.
Elmo and his friends are making a Peace Tree to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.