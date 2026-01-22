100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

Abby's Garden Party

Season 55 Episode 11

Elmo, Nina, and Telly help Abby prepare for her garden party. Everyone is going, including the earthworms!

Aired: 01/21/26
Sesame Street
The Grouch Machine
Oscar tries to find someone who’s feeling disappointed by using his disappoint-o-meter.
Episode: S55 E10
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Jam Session Jam Up
Elmo and Zoe learn all about jazz music during the Sesame Street Jazz Festival.
Episode: S55 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir's Art Show
Tamir is disappointed when Grandma Nell shows off his drawing before it was finished.
Episode: S55 E3 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends are making a Peace Tree to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.
Episode: S55 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Beachball Bop
Elmo accidentally knocks over his block tower during a game of Beachball Bop.
Episode: S55 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
A Trip to the Moon
Tamir, Elmo, and Zoe pretend to be astronauts traveling to the moon.
Episode: S55 E9 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Nursery Rhyme Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and Abby help Nursery Rhyme characters with their big feelings.
Episode: S55 E8 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Rudy's Doctor Dilemma
Rudy and Tango learn how to feel better when they’re scared.
Episode: S55 E6 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Mitzvah Day Mix-Up
Elmo, Grover, and their friends help Charlie build a Little Library for her synagogue.
Episode: S55 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:40
Sesame Street
Grover's Super Suitycase
Grover's friends explain that he can ask how to help when he notices Elmo's feeling sad.
Episode: S56 E4 | 26:40