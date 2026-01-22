100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sesame Street

Abby Helps Cinderella

Season 55 Episode 15

Cinderella’s clock is broken but she needs to tell time for the ball! She, Nina, Abby, and Rudy wonder what tool they can use to tighten its loose nut.

Aired: 01/21/26
Extras
Watch 1:36
Sesame Street
Gratitude with SZA
Join Elmo, Gabrielle and Abby as they sing about gratitude with their friend SZA.
Clip: S55 E13 | 1:36
Watch 4:32
Sesame Street
Nature Explorers: Worms
Join nature explorers Elmo and Gabrielle as they learn all about worms.
Clip: S55 E13 | 4:32
Watch 1:00
Sesame Street
4 Tools
Let's count to 4. 4 Tools!
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:00
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 2
Elmo and Tango count the number of dog toys for the number of the day.
Clip: S55 E14 | 0:58
Watch 1:25
Sesame Street
T is for Tool
T is for tools. Can you name different types of tools?
Clip: S55 E15 | 1:25
Watch 2:08
Sesame Street
What if, Let's try Game Show
Ji-young and friends problem solve in this fun game show.
Clip: S55 E14 | 2:08
Watch 4:26
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Garden
Elmo and Tango help Abby water the garden.
Clip: S55 E11 | 4:26
Watch 1:12
Sesame Street
M is for Machines
Learn how machines make and package ice cream.
Clip: S55 E10 | 1:12
Watch 1:04
Sesame Street
S is for Seasons
Learn about the 4 seasons.
Clip: S55 E11 | 1:04
Watch 1:03
Sesame Street
7 Machines
Can you count all 7 machines.
Clip: S55 E10 | 1:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 56
  • Sesame Street Season 55
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Sesame Street
The Grouch Machine
Oscar tries to find someone who’s feeling disappointed by using his disappoint-o-meter.
Episode: S55 E10
Sesame Street
Abby's Garden Party
Elmo, Nina, and Telly help Abby prepare for her garden party.
Episode: S55 E11
Sesame Street
Abby Taps into Kindness
Abby learns how to tap dance with Nina and Charlie.
Episode: S55 E13
Sesame Street
I Wonder If We Can Use This?
Ji-Young hosts a game where teams figure out if items can be used for something.
Episode: S55 E14
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Jam Session Jam Up
Elmo and Zoe learn all about jazz music during the Sesame Street Jazz Festival.
Episode: S55 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir's Art Show
Tamir is disappointed when Grandma Nell shows off his drawing before it was finished.
Episode: S55 E3 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends are making a Peace Tree to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.
Episode: S55 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Beachball Bop
Elmo accidentally knocks over his block tower during a game of Beachball Bop.
Episode: S55 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
A Trip to the Moon
Tamir, Elmo, and Zoe pretend to be astronauts traveling to the moon.
Episode: S55 E9 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Nursery Rhyme Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and Abby help Nursery Rhyme characters with their big feelings.
Episode: S55 E8 | 25:55