Star Gazers

Arcturus, Ophiucus, Virgo and Libra | April 21 - April 27

Season 48 Episode 16 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ509 April 21-27, 2025 “The Box of Arcturus, Ophiucus, Virgo and Libra”

Aired: 04/01/25
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Have a Good Trip, See You Next Fall | April 7 - April 13
Star Gazers STGZ507 April 7-13, 2025 “Have a Good Trip, See You Next Fall”
Episode: S48 E14 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
From Zero to Hero: Find Hercules | April 28 - May 4
Star Gazers STGZ510 April 28 - May 4, 2025 “From Zero to Hero: Find Hercules”
Episode: S48 E17 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Lyra and the Lyric Meteor Shower | April 14 - April 20
Star Gazers STGZ508 April 14-20, 2025 “Lyra and the Lyric Meteor Shower”
Episode: S48 E15 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Mars, Moon and Gemini Twins | March 31 - April 6
Star Gazers STGZ506 Ma 31 April, 2025 “Mars, Moon and Gemini Twins”
Episode: S48 E13 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Real House of the Dragon | March 24 - March 30
Star Gazers STGZ505 March 24-30, 2025 “The Real House of the Dragon”
Episode: S48 E12 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find That Pi Day Crown in the Stars | March 10 - March 16
Star Gazers STGZ503 March 10-16, 2025 “Find That Pi Day Crown in the Stars”
Episode: S48 E10 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Super Spring Triangle | March 17 - March 23
Star Gazers STGZ504 March 17-23, 2025 “Super Spring Triangle”
Episode: S48 E11 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Pi Day to Eclipse Them All | March 3 - March 9
Star Gazers STGZ502 March 3-9, 2025 “Pi Day to Eclipse Them All”
Episode: S48 E9 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
We’re Crossing Saturn's Plane | February 10 - February 16
Star Gazers STGZ451 February 10-16, 2025 “We’re Crossing Saturn’s Plane - Now What?”
Episode: S48 E6 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Who Cut Those Crab Claws? | February 17 - February 23
Star Gazers STGZ452 February 17-23, 2025 “Who Cut Those Crab Claws?”
Episode: S48 E7 | 1:00
