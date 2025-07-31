Taurus and Venus The Morning Star | August 11 - August 17

Extras
Star Gazers STGZ527 Aug 25-31, 2025 “Catch Cassiopeia: Hop to it!”
Star Gazers STG5426 August 18-24, 2025 “The Circlet, Saturn and Neptune”
Star Gazers STGZ524 August 4-10, 2025 “Venus and Jupiter Got the J.U.I.C.E.”
Star Gazers STG422 July 28 - Aug 3, 2025 “Maui’s Fish Hook is Really There!”
Star Gazers STG419 July 7-13, 2025 “Perseus’ Elbow and Medusa’s Eye”
Star Gazers STG420 July 14-20, 2025 “Astronomy 101: Shortcut to Sky Degrees”
Star Gazers STG421 July 21-27, 2025 “Pegasus and Andromeda Share This One Thing”
Star Gazers STGZ515 June 2-8, 2025 “Hercule’s Great Big Cluster”
Star Gazers STGZ519 June 30 - July 6, 2025 “Earth at Aphelion? In This Economy?”
Star Gazers STGZ516 June 9-15, 2025 “You Can Party With These Stars May 2025”
