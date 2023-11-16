100 WVIA Way
Taco Mafia

Legado

Season 1 Episode 8 | 26m 35s

The Taco Mafia looks back on the power outage caused by Winter Storm Uri, the actions they took to support their city, and other times they have rallied for their community; They discuss the recognition and support they have received from the hospitality industry and the Austin community; U.S. Representative Greg Casar visits the Discada trailer; Beto has big news for his General Manager.

Aired: 11/26/23 | Expires: 12/25/23
Watch 26:34
Taco Mafia
Comunidad
Sara stocks the Free Fridge; Beto buys a new trailer; Discada hosts an anniversary party.
Episode: S1 E7 | 26:34
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Sacrifico
The Taco Mafia reflects on how they support each other through catastrophic life events.
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Supervivencia
Edgar and Sara recap their wedding; Beto discusses health issues; Discada hosts a pop-up.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Inspiracion
Edgar and Sara explore Oaxaca; Beto visits taquerias; Discada has a pop-up in Houston.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Tradicion
Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca; Beto tours a tortilleria; Anthony and Xose get lunch.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:35
Watch 26:36
Taco Mafia
Amor
Edgar and Sara tell their love story; Beto balances work and parenting.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:36
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Familia
Meet the members of the Taco Mafia and learn how their youth shaped who they are today.
Episode: S1 E1 | 26:35