Extras
The Taco Mafia breaks down Winter Storm Uri; Representative Greg Casar visits Discada.
Sara stocks the Free Fridge; Beto buys a new trailer; Discada hosts an anniversary party.
Edgar and Sara recap their wedding; Beto discusses health issues; Discada hosts a pop-up.
Edgar and Sara recap their wedding; Beto discusses health issues; Discada hosts a pop-up.
Edgar and Sara explore Oaxaca; Beto visits taquerias; Discada has a pop-up in Houston.
Edgar and Sara explore Oaxaca; Beto visits taquerias; Discada has a pop-up in Houston.
Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca; Beto tours a tortilleria; Anthony and Xose get lunch.
Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca; Beto tours a tortilleria; Anthony and Xose get lunch.
Edgar and Sara tell their love story; Beto balances work and parenting.
Edgar and Sara tell their love story; Beto balances work and parenting.
Latest Episodes
The Taco Mafia breaks down Winter Storm Uri; Representative Greg Casar visits Discada.
Sara stocks the Free Fridge; Beto buys a new trailer; Discada hosts an anniversary party.
Edgar and Sara recap their wedding; Beto discusses health issues; Discada hosts a pop-up.
Edgar and Sara explore Oaxaca; Beto visits taquerias; Discada has a pop-up in Houston.
Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca; Beto tours a tortilleria; Anthony and Xose get lunch.
Edgar and Sara tell their love story; Beto balances work and parenting.
Meet the members of the Taco Mafia and learn how their youth shaped who they are today.