100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Taco Mafia

Comunidad

Season 1 Episode 7 | 26m 34s

Sara introduces three women she has supported over the years, and stocks the Free Fridge at Nixta Taqueria; Edgar and Sara visit their friends at Birdie’s and reflect on gentrification in East Austin. Beto and his dad pick up a new trailer he bought for a new business concept and begin building it out; Xose and Anthony host an anniversary party at Discada to celebrate five years in business.

Aired: 11/19/23 | Expires: 12/18/23
Extras
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Legado
The Taco Mafia breaks down Winter Storm Uri; Representative Greg Casar visits Discada.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Sacrifico
The Taco Mafia reflects on how they support each other through catastrophic life events.
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:35
Watch 0:30
Taco Mafia
Supervivencia Preview
Edgar and Sara recap their wedding; Beto discusses health issues; Discada hosts a pop-up.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Supervivencia
Edgar and Sara recap their wedding; Beto discusses health issues; Discada hosts a pop-up.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:35
Watch 0:30
Taco Mafia
Inspiracion Preview
Edgar and Sara explore Oaxaca; Beto visits taquerias; Discada has a pop-up in Houston.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Inspiracion
Edgar and Sara explore Oaxaca; Beto visits taquerias; Discada has a pop-up in Houston.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Tradicion
Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca; Beto tours a tortilleria; Anthony and Xose get lunch.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:35
Watch 0:30
Taco Mafia
Tradicion Preview
Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca; Beto tours a tortilleria; Anthony and Xose get lunch.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 26:36
Taco Mafia
Amor
Edgar and Sara tell their love story; Beto balances work and parenting.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:36
Watch 0:30
Taco Mafia
Amor Preview
Edgar and Sara tell their love story; Beto balances work and parenting.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Legado
The Taco Mafia breaks down Winter Storm Uri; Representative Greg Casar visits Discada.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Sacrifico
The Taco Mafia reflects on how they support each other through catastrophic life events.
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Supervivencia
Edgar and Sara recap their wedding; Beto discusses health issues; Discada hosts a pop-up.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Inspiracion
Edgar and Sara explore Oaxaca; Beto visits taquerias; Discada has a pop-up in Houston.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Tradicion
Edgar and Sara fly to Oaxaca; Beto tours a tortilleria; Anthony and Xose get lunch.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:35
Watch 26:36
Taco Mafia
Amor
Edgar and Sara tell their love story; Beto balances work and parenting.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:36
Watch 26:35
Taco Mafia
Familia
Meet the members of the Taco Mafia and learn how their youth shaped who they are today.
Episode: S1 E1 | 26:35