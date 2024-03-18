100 WVIA Way
The Good Road

Bangkok, Thailand: The Big House...of Blessing

Season 1 Episode 105 | 27m 25s

The Good Road returns to Bangkok and ends up in the 2nd largest maximum-security prison in all of Thailand, luckily by invitation. They receive a rare tour of the grounds as well as the cells before speaking to a Thai prisoner about what daily life is like in a Thai prison. Afterward, they discover a unique approach to vocational training and pre-release development at the prison.

Aired: 04/05/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
