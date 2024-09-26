100 WVIA Way
The Good Road

Havana, Cuba - Behind Closed Doors

Season 5 Episode 502 | 26m 45s

Dance, Art, and Music are helping to usher Cuba into a new future. From Instagram savvy dance groups to Art first economic development plans we discover the many innovative ways that Cubans are supporting one another from within this isolated island. Because everything they do is steeped in the resilience and generosity that anchors their heritage and culture.

Aired: 10/31/24 | Expires: 12/30/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
The Good Road
Asheville, NC - The French Broad
Venture to an urban “peace garden,” and explore conservation and social justice.
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - Making Space
A trip to the National Museum of African American Music and the iconic Parthenon.
The Good Road
Charleston, SC - Hidden Histories
Jewish, Gullah and LGBTQ+ activists’ influence on Charleston’s history, arts and culture.
The Good Road
Northern Iraq
A glimpse of Northern Iraq’s cultural and religiously pluralistic past.
The Good Road
NYC - Food Securities
Money may be the root of all evil, but it can do a lot of good too.
The Good Road
St. Croix, USVI - Farm Tech City
Explore the heart of USVI culture as they turn their vulnerabilities into strengths.
The Good Road
Mosul, Iraq - Hardwired
Kurdish Christians and extremist Islamists participate together in a play about conflict.
The Good Road
St. Thomas, USVI - Not Just a Rock
Scuba diving scientists study the lungs of our planet and the threat of coral disease.
The Good Road
Nashville, TN - “Lost and Found on Jefferson St.”
Discover Music City’s true history through Jefferson St. before it was erased by I-40.
The Good Road
Cape Canaveral, Florida - “Space Force, Go for Launch”
