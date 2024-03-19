The Old Playbook

Extras
Life expectancy is declining. How do we rethink the system before it's too late?
Disinformation and misunderstanding, skepticism of science, and distrust of government.
Data has been an essential public health tool since at least the seventeenth century.
Steven Johnson describes the origins of cholera and how interventions stopped the spread.
How the 1854 cholera outbreak led to the birth of the modern public health system.
Historians and public health practitioners talk public health's impact on life expectancy.
Public health has doubled our life expectancy, but the system is in jeopardy.
Public health saved your life today and you don't even know it.
Public health saved your life today and you don't even know it.
Disinformation and misunderstanding, skepticism of science, and distrust of government.
Latest Episodes
Life expectancy is declining. How do we rethink the system before it's too late?
Disinformation and misunderstanding, skepticism of science, and distrust of government.
Data has been an essential public health tool since at least the seventeenth century.