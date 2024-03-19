100 WVIA Way
The Invisible Shield

Inoculation & Inequity

Season 1 Episode 3 | 53m 49s

Public health officials face disinformation, skepticism of science, and distrust in government as they begin vaccinating the public against COVID. Historical injustices and inequities lead to apprehension, forcing public health to refine its approach.

Aired: 03/25/24 | Expires: 03/25/28
