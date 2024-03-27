100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Invisible Shield, a four-part documentary series, reveals a little-known truth: that public health saved your life today and you probably don’t even know it. But while public health makes modern life possible, the work itself is often underfunded, undervalued, and misunderstood.

Watch 53:49
The Invisible Shield
Inoculation & Inequity
Disinformation and misunderstanding, skepticism of science, and distrust of government.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:49
Watch 54:03
The Invisible Shield
Follow the Data
Data has been an essential public health tool since at least the seventeenth century.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:03
Watch 0:30
The Invisible Shield
Episode 1 Preview
Public health has doubled our life expectancy, but the system is in jeopardy.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:03
The Invisible Shield
Follow the Data
Data has been an essential public health tool since at least the seventeenth century.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:03
Watch 54:05
The Invisible Shield
The New Playbook
Life expectancy is declining. How do we rethink the system before it's too late?
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:05
Watch 53:49
The Invisible Shield
Inoculation & Inequity
Disinformation and misunderstanding, skepticism of science, and distrust of government.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:49
Watch 54:02
The Invisible Shield
The Old Playbook
Public health has doubled our life expectancy, but the system is in jeopardy.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:02
Extras
Watch 2:57
The Invisible Shield
The Origins of Cholera
Steven Johnson describes the origins of cholera and how interventions stopped the spread.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:57
Watch 1:12
The Invisible Shield
Cholera and the Modern Public Health System
How the 1854 cholera outbreak led to the birth of the modern public health system.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:12
Watch 2:05
The Invisible Shield
Life Expectancy
Historians and public health practitioners talk public health's impact on life expectancy.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:05
Watch 1:53
The Invisible Shield
Extended Preview
Public health saved your life today and you don't even know it.
Preview: S1 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
The Invisible Shield
Preview
Public health saved your life today and you don't even know it.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Invisible Shield
Episode 3 Preview
Disinformation and misunderstanding, skepticism of science, and distrust of government.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Invisible Shield
Episode 4 Preview
Life expectancy is declining. How do we rethink the system before it's too late?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Invisible Shield
Episode 2 Preview
Data has been an essential public health tool since at least the seventeenth century.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30