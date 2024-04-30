100 WVIA Way
Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Erik Larson

Season 2024 Episode 7 | 49m 03s

Ken Burns talks with bestselling author Erik Larson about his new book, The Demon of Unrest, which delves into the months after Lincoln's election and the simmering crisis that ultimately led to the Civil War.

Aired: 04/29/24
Watch 28:44
Ken Burns UNUM
The State of Baseball with Ken Burns and Ken Rosenthal
Ken Burns sits down with award-winning sportswriter and MLB field reporter, Ken Rosenthal.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 28:44
Watch 56:13
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow
Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 56:13
Watch 38:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Drew Faust
Ken Burns and Drew Faust in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 38:19
Watch 44:02
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Margaret Renkl
Ken Burns in conversation with Margaret Renkl.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:02
Watch 45:21
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Cassidy Hutchinson
Ken Burns in conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 45:21
Watch 30:57
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: The American Buffalo
Ken Burns, Dayton Duncan, and Julie Dunfey discuss their final film as collaborators.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 30:57
Watch 10:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: A Walk on the Brooklyn Bridge
Ken Burns and Michael Kimmelman celebrate the Brooklyn Bridge's 140th anniversary.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 10:19
Watch 4:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Baseball
Ken Burns considers baseball's role in pulling the nation forward.
Episode: S2022 E6 | 4:06
Watch 6:50
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Elections in Times of Crisis
Ahead of the 2020 election, Ken Burns explores leadership in moments of crisis.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 6:50
Watch 5:40
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: Remembering the Sand Creek Massacre
Ken Burns considers how we ought to remember dark parts of our history.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 5:40
