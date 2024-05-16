100 WVIA Way
Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM Chat: Krista Tippett and Ken Burns

Season 2024 Episode 8 | 35m 57s

Ken Burns sits down with the iconic journalist, and host of the On Being podcast, Krista Tippett. They discuss everything from AI, to mortality, and how faith has influenced American history and politics from their very origins. Ken describes his inspiration behind covering figures like Waldo Ralph Emerson and The Shakers in his films and how they helped define American spirituality.

Aired: 05/15/24
Watch 49:03
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Erik Larson
Ken Burns and best-selling author Erik Larson talk about his new book on the Civil War.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 49:03
Watch 28:44
Ken Burns UNUM
The State of Baseball with Ken Burns and Ken Rosenthal
Ken Burns sits down with award-winning sportswriter and MLB field reporter, Ken Rosenthal.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 28:44
Watch 56:13
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow
Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 56:13
Watch 38:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Drew Faust
Ken Burns and Drew Faust in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 38:19
Watch 44:02
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Margaret Renkl
Ken Burns in conversation with Margaret Renkl.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 44:02
Watch 45:21
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Cassidy Hutchinson
Ken Burns in conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 45:21
Watch 30:57
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: The American Buffalo
Ken Burns, Dayton Duncan, and Julie Dunfey discuss their final film as collaborators.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 30:57
Watch 10:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: A Walk on the Brooklyn Bridge
Ken Burns and Michael Kimmelman celebrate the Brooklyn Bridge's 140th anniversary.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 10:19
Watch 8:37
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: A Strike that Changed America
US Senator Sherrod Brown considers the legacy of the United Mine Workers Strike of 1902.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 8:37
Watch 6:09
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Short: How Dolly Parton Reclaimed Her Career
Ken Burns considers the struggle female musicians often face against men in the industry.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 6:09