Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM Chat: Krista Tippett on Leonardo

Season 2024 Episode 14 | 13m 34s

Author, theologian and podcast extraordinaire, Krista Tippett, joins Ken to dive into Leonardo's wholesome humanity and his view of spirituality and science as the same thing.

Aired: 11/07/24
Watch 19:56
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Atul Gawande
Ken Burns is joined by surgeon and writer Atul Gawande to dive into DaVinci's scientific genius.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 19:56
Watch 17:25
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Bjarke Ingels
Ken Burns chats with visionary architect Bjarke Ingels on Leonardo's legacy.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 17:25
Watch 22:27
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Tavares Strachan
Artist Tavares Strachan joins Ken Burns to discuss Leonardo's influence on the pursuit of meaning.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 22:27
Watch 17:47
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Kevin Roose
NYT's tech columnist Kevin Roose chats Ken Burns about da Vinci's cross-disciplinary thinking.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 17:47
Watch 16:09
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Debbie Millman
Ken Burns chats with Debbie Millman, host of Design Matters, about Leonardo's legacy on creativity.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 16:09
Watch 35:57
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Krista Tippett and Ken Burns
Ken Burns sits down with the iconic journalist, and host of the On Being podcast, Krista Tippett.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 35:57
Watch 49:03
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Erik Larson
Ken Burns and best-selling author Erik Larson talk about his new book on the Civil War.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 49:03
Watch 28:44
Ken Burns UNUM
The State of Baseball with Ken Burns and Ken Rosenthal
Ken Burns sits down with award-winning sportswriter and MLB field reporter, Ken Rosenthal.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 28:44
Watch 56:13
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow
Ken Burns and Rachel Maddow in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 56:13
Watch 38:19
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM Chat: Ken Burns and Drew Faust
Ken Burns and Drew Faust in conversation.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 38:19
