100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress Cut Federal Funding - Please Give Now so Programs and Services Continue
Ken Burns UNUM

UNUM on the Road 250—Charleston

Season 2025 Episode 20 | 1m 10s

We are on the road talking about our new film “The American Revolution,” premiering November 16th. For UNUM 250, Ken Burns stops at Charleston.

Aired: 07/20/25
Extras
Watch 1:01
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Boston
UNUM on the Road visited Boston.
Episode: S2025 E28 | 1:01
Watch 1:52
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Kathleen DuVall
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Kathleen DuVall.
Episode: S2025 E21 | 1:52
Watch 0:55
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Jane Kamensky
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Jane Kamensky.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 0:55
Watch 1:15
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Richmond
UNUM on the Road visited Richmond.
Episode: S2025 E29 | 1:15
Watch 0:48
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Yorktown
UNUM on the Road visited Yorktown.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 0:48
Watch 1:24
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Colonial Williamsburg
UNUM on the Road visited Colonial Williamsburg.
Episode: S2025 E25 | 1:24
Watch 0:34
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Monticello
UNUM on the Road visited Monticello.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 0:34
Watch 1:18
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Rick Atkinson
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Rick Atkinson.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 1:18
Watch 2:04
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Point
UNUM on the Road visited West Point.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 2:04
Watch 1:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Lexington and Concord
UNUM on the Road visited Lexington and Concord.
Episode: S2025 E27 | 1:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2025
  • Ken Burns UNUM Season 2024
  • UNUM Content
  • UNUM Shorts
Watch 1:01
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Boston
UNUM on the Road visited Boston.
Episode: S2025 E28 | 1:01
Watch 1:52
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Kathleen DuVall
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Kathleen DuVall.
Episode: S2025 E21 | 1:52
Watch 0:55
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Jane Kamensky
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Jane Kamensky.
Episode: S2025 E22 | 0:55
Watch 0:48
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Yorktown
UNUM on the Road visited Yorktown.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 0:48
Watch 1:15
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Richmond
UNUM on the Road visited Richmond.
Episode: S2025 E29 | 1:15
Watch 1:24
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Colonial Williamsburg
UNUM on the Road visited Colonial Williamsburg.
Episode: S2025 E25 | 1:24
Watch 2:04
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—West Point
UNUM on the Road visited West Point.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 2:04
Watch 1:06
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Lexington and Concord
UNUM on the Road visited Lexington and Concord.
Episode: S2025 E27 | 1:06
Watch 1:18
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Rick Atkinson
UNUM on the Road spoke with historian Rick Atkinson.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 1:18
Watch 0:34
Ken Burns UNUM
UNUM on the Road 250—Monticello
UNUM on the Road visited Monticello.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 0:34