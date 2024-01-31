100 WVIA Way
URBAN CONVERSION

Harvesting the Sun

Season 3 Episode 304 | 26m 46s

The Schley’s consider all the ways the sun affects their home, farm and life. From orienting the house to capture the most sunlight, to the size and placement of windows, roof, and even flower fields. They learn that paying more attention to the sun could have everlasting benefits. Rodman and Gina learn about window efficiencies, roofing options, and home solar versus community solar options.

Aired: 05/04/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
URBAN CONVERSION
We Bought a Farm
The Schley’s find the remaining 2.7-acres of an original wheat farm in Arvada.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Let it Rot!
The Schley’s get grounded as they explore the composition of soil.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Whose Water Is It Anyway?
The Schley’s have a whole new appreciation for water.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Rocky Mountain Air
The Schley’s explore the importance of clean air.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Across the Desert Sand
The Schley’s immerse themselves in the heat of the sun by visiting the Colorado Sand Dunes
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Seeing the Forest through the Trees
The Schley’s go into the forest to examine the relationship between man and trees
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
It Takes a Village
The Schleys appreciate their many essential community relationships
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Upcycled Art & Fashion
Rodman and Gina explore upcycled art and fashion.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Building Small
The movement to living simpler by reducing a spaces carbon footprint.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
URBAN CONVERSION
Clean Energy 101
Rodman learns about wind power, solar power and climate change.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
