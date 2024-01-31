Across the Desert Sand

Extras
The Schley’s consider all the ways the sun affects their home, farm and life
The Schley’s find the remaining 2.7-acres of an original wheat farm in Arvada.
The Schley’s have a whole new appreciation for water.
The Schley’s get grounded as they explore the composition of soil.
The Schley’s go into the forest to examine the relationship between man and trees
The Schleys appreciate their many essential community relationships
The movement to living simpler by reducing a spaces carbon footprint.
Rodman and Gina explore upcycled art and fashion.
Gina is troubled by the lack of a green policy, recycling and composting at the office.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
URBAN CONVERSION Season 3
-
URBAN CONVERSION Season 2
The Schley’s go into the forest to examine the relationship between man and trees
The Schleys appreciate their many essential community relationships
The Schley’s consider all the ways the sun affects their home, farm and life
The Schley’s find the remaining 2.7-acres of an original wheat farm in Arvada.
The Schley’s have a whole new appreciation for water.
The Schley’s get grounded as they explore the composition of soil.
Rodman learns about wind power, solar power and climate change.
The movement to living simpler by reducing a spaces carbon footprint.
Rodman and Gina explore upcycled art and fashion.