Wild Scandinavia

Fire and Ice

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 33s

Scandinavia’s extremes are kingdoms of ice and fire. Awake under the long polar night, Muskoxen, polar bears, and arctic foxes must navigate the dramatic transformation of their world as it melts into a sleepless rush of life under the midnight sun.

Aired: 05/23/23 | Expires: 06/21/23
Wild Scandinavia
Polar Bear Romance
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Wild Scandinavia
Surging Glacier in Svalbard
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Wild Scandinavia
Muskox Showdown
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
Wild Scandinavia
Episode 3 Preview
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Wild Scandinavia
Icelandic Spider Loves a Thermal Spa
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
Wild Scandinavia
Heartlands
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Wild Scandinavia
Episode 2 Preview
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Wild Scandinavia
The Deep Relationship of the Sami and Reindeer
Margret Fjellström and her reindeer depend on dwindling lichen-rich forests for survival.
Wild Scandinavia
Wolves Close In On a Bear's Lunch
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
Wild Scandinavia
Black Grouse At Dawn
Male black grouse fight it out over mating rights at a lek in Norway.
Latest Episodes
Wild Scandinavia
Heartlands
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Wild Scandinavia
Life on the Edge
The Scandinavian coast is a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes.
