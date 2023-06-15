Heartlands

Extras
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Margret Fjellström and her reindeer depend on dwindling lichen-rich forests for survival.
Male black grouse fight it out over mating rights at a lek in Norway.
The sounds generated by skating over black ice are out of this world.
Latest Episodes
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
The Scandinavian coast is a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes.