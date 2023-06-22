Life on the Edge

Extras
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Margret Fjellström and her reindeer depend on dwindling lichen-rich forests for survival.
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
Latest Episodes
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.