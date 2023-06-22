100 WVIA Way
Wild Scandinavia

Life on the Edge

Season 1 Episode 1 | 54m 30s

Scandinavia’s wild and unpredictable coast is a place of haunting beauty and dangerous extremes. Home to sea eagles, otters, base jumpers and orca. Only the tough and resourceful can carve out a Life on the Edge.

Aired: 05/09/23 | Expires: 06/07/23
Extras
Watch 54:33
Wild Scandinavia
Fire and Ice
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:33
Watch 2:56
Wild Scandinavia
Polar Bear Romance
A male polar bear's pursuit of love in the frozen Arctic wilderness.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:56
Watch 3:36
Wild Scandinavia
Surging Glacier in Svalbard
Glaciologist Heidi Sevestre studies timelapse footage of a surging glacier.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:36
Watch 2:56
Wild Scandinavia
Muskox Showdown
Two muskox clash in a brutal fight for dominance and the protection of their herd.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Wild Scandinavia
Episode 3 Preview
Scandinavia’s northern extremes have been shaped by the elemental forces of fire and ice.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:37
Wild Scandinavia
Icelandic Spider Loves a Thermal Spa
Meet Laugakönguló, Iceland's tiny pool spider thriving in hot springs during winter.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:37
Watch 54:31
Wild Scandinavia
Heartlands
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 0:30
Wild Scandinavia
Episode 2 Preview
Lynx, wolf and reindeer survive through surprising alliances in the Scandinavian forest.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:14
Wild Scandinavia
The Deep Relationship of the Sami and Reindeer
Margret Fjellström and her reindeer depend on dwindling lichen-rich forests for survival.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:14
Watch 2:36
Wild Scandinavia
Wolves Close In On a Bear's Lunch
A male brown bear is interrupted from feasting on a reindeer carcass by a pack of wolves.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:36
