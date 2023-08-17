Win a Shiny New Car/The People vs. Ms. Question

Mrs. Botsford is a contestant on Seymour Smooth's new show "Win a Shiny New Car." When Becky realizes the other contestants are cheating for Smooth, she has to save her Mom from being tricked again. / When WordGirl puts Ms. Question on the stand, she confuses District Attorney Botsford so much that she forgets why she became a lawyer. WordGirl has to help her mom return to her quest for justice.