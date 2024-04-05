100 WVIA Way
WordGirl

Slumber Party Pooper/Line Lessons with Lady Redundant Woman

Season 2 Episode 3 | 23m 30s

Becky finally convinces her parents to let her have her first slumber party. But who invited Eileen, a.k.a. The Birthday Girl? Becky has to find a way to placate the bratty guest and still have fun at her own party. /It's the last straw when someone cuts Beatrice Bixby in line. She transforms into Lady Redundant Woman and dispatches her copies to dole out some payback in the form of rude behavior.

Aired: 09/16/21 | Expires: 07/05/24
Watch 23:30
Watch 0:30
WordGirl
Word Up with WordGirl All Summer Long
Summer fun starts with Wordgirl with new episodes every Friday.
Clip: 0:30
Watch 3:51
WordGirl
Reminisce
WordGirl tells her new friends what "reminisce" means.
Clip: 3:51
Watch 1:35
WordGirl
Amusing
Johnson doesn't know what "amusing" means. Luckily, Becky can define it for him.
Clip: 1:35
Watch 0:55
WordGirl
Details
Rose needs a lot of details if she wants to report that Becky Botsford is WordGirl.
Clip: 0:55
Watch 0:55
WordGirl
Dehydrated
Becky will not let Rex get dehydrated, which means "low on water."
Clip: 0:55
Watch 2:26
WordGirl
Tranquil
WordGirl explains to Chuck what "tranquil" means.
Clip: 2:26
Watch 1:19
WordGirl
Eureka
WordGirl finds a pineapple. Eureka!
Clip: S8 E3 | 1:19
Watch 1:06
WordGirl
Repulsive
Chuck said someone called his sandwich "repulsive," but he doesn't know what that means.
Clip: S7 E4 | 1:06
Watch 26:00
WordGirl
Wishful Thinking / Lady Redundant Woman Gets the Blues
Becky has had enough of Seymour's tricks!/Beatrice Bixby makes a painting come to life.
Episode: S2 E24 | 26:00
Watch 23:30
Watch 23:30
WordGirl
Plain Old Mischief Makers/House Arrest
Two best friends try to pull off their biggest heist./Chuck is under house arrest.
Episode: S5 E7 | 23:30
Watch 24:55
WordGirl
Chuck With a Sidekick of Brent/Yarn-4-Gold
Chuck teams up with his brother to organize robberies./WordGirl tries to take down Granny.
Episode: S4 E4 | 24:55
Watch 23:30
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
Rhyme and Reason, Parts 1 and 2
A new villainous duo arrive in the city for a crime spree/Can Rhyme and Reason be stopped?
Episode: S8 E12 | 26:25
Watch 26:40
WordGirl
The Best of the Best/Art’s Parts
Can WordGirl find a way to stop the bragging Bests? / Becky has trouble understanding art.
Episode: S8 E11 | 26:40
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
Tim Botsford: Neighborhood Asst./Set Sail for the Bake Sale
Tim becomes the Neighborhood Assistant. / Becky hears about a new Pretty Princess episode.
Episode: S8 E10 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
News Girl/Diorama Drama: The Scene of the Crime
Will Rose uncover Becky's secret identity? / Art is not Becky's strong suit.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
WordGirl
The Ordinary, Extraordinary Botsfords/The Penny, the Pony
Becky realizes that her family has special powers. / Becky attends the Rare Penny Exhibit.
Episode: S8 E2 | 26:25