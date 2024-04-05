Slumber Party Pooper/Line Lessons with Lady Redundant Woman

Becky finally convinces her parents to let her have her first slumber party. But who invited Eileen, a.k.a. The Birthday Girl? Becky has to find a way to placate the bratty guest and still have fun at her own party. /It's the last straw when someone cuts Beatrice Bixby in line. She transforms into Lady Redundant Woman and dispatches her copies to dole out some payback in the form of rude behavior.